‘Tell Me A Story’: Phillip Rhys To Recur On Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Phillip Rhys (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of CBS All Access’ anthology series Tell Me A Story.
Based on a Spanish format, Tell Me A Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. (Season 1 weaved together dark stories based on The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel.)
Rhys will play Damien Hewett, a slick, straight shooting record executive to rising country music singer Ashley Rose (Natalie Alyn Lind).
Tell Me a Story is executive produced by Williamson and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.
Rhys can currently be seen recurring in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Michael as well as Murphy in Syfy’s Nightflyers. He’s repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK, Karen Forman Management in the U.S., and attorney Darren Trattner.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.