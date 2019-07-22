‘Tell Me A Story’: Phillip Rhys To Recur On Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Phillip Rhys (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of CBS All Access’ anthology series Tell Me A Story.

Based on a Spanish format, Tell Me A Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. (Season 1 weaved together dark stories based on The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel.)

Rhys will play Damien Hewett, a slick, straight shooting record executive to rising country music singer Ashley Rose (Natalie Alyn Lind).



Tell Me a Story is executive produced by Williamson and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Rhys can currently be seen recurring in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Michael as well as Murphy in Syfy’s Nightflyers. He’s repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK, Karen Forman Management in the U.S., and attorney Darren Trattner.