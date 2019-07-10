‘Tell Me A Story’: Carrie-Anne Moss & Danielle Campbell To Star In Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Another Tell Me a Story Season 1 series regular, Danielle Campbell, is returning for the second season. Also set as a lead in the second installment of the CBS All Access anthology series is The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss. The duo joins previously cast Odette Annable, Natalie Alyn Lind and fellow returning Season 1 co-star Paul Wesley.

Tell Me a Story, from creator Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. (Season 1 weaved together dark stories based on The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel.)

Campbell, who played a character inspired by Little Red Riding Hood in Season 1, will portray Olivia, who is not inspired by Belle but has ties to the Sleeping Beauty storyline. Self-possessed, strong, smart and sly, Olivia left small-town life behind (including a small-town boyfriend) and moved to Nashville to pursue her her master’s degree in Philosophy and Comparative Literature. But fate has new plans for Olivia, plans which will force her to rely on every ounce of strength, brains and craftiness she’s got — simply to survive.

Moss will play Rebecca, who has ties to all three storylines (Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast). The steely matriarch of the Pruitt family, Rebecca keeps her emotions firmly in check. After losing her husband over a decade ago in a car crash, Rebecca was forced to raise her three children solo, with varying degrees of success. She struggles to find balance between practicality, tough love and actual love (especially with her youngest daughter, Ashley, played by Lind), and after years of pouring all her energy into her children, Rebecca is ready to start focusing on herself.

Tell Me a Story, based on a Spanish format, is executive produced by Williamson and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Known for her portrayal of Trinity in The Matrix, Moss recently completed her third and final season as powerful attorney Jerry Hogarth in Marvel’s Jessica Jones for Netflix. She also recently starred in Norwegian crime drama series Wisting. Moss is repped by WME, Hodgson Management and attorney Robert Lange.

In addition to the first season of Tell Me A Story for Campbell, where she played Kayla Powell, Campbell’s TV series credits include the role of Davina Claire on the CW’s The Originals, as well as roles on Freeform’s Famous In Love, the CW’s All-American and Fox’s Prison Break. She is repped by ICM Partners, Luber Roklin Entertainment, Industry Entertainment and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.