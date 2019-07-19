Television Academy Rules Emmy-Nominated ‘Better Call Saul’ Short Form Series Ineligible After All

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security, which received an Emmy nomination Tuesday in the outstanding short form comedy or drama series category, has been ruled ineligible by the Television Academy.

The Academy has determined the series does not meet the minimum required runtime of two minutes for at least six episodes. “Consequently, both the short form program and Jonathan Banks’ performance in the short form program are not eligible to compete in their respective categories,” the Academy said in a statement.

As a result, the submission with the next highest number of votes in the category — State of the Union from Sundance TV — now becomes a nominee in the category. Likewise, Ryan O’Connell becomes a nominee in the Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for the role of Ryan Hayes in the Netflix series Special.

Banks reprises his Better Call Saul — and Breaking Bad — character Mike Ehrmantraut in the Employee Training shorts.

“This decision is in no way a diminishment of the quality of Better Call Saul Employee Training or Mr. Banks’ performance in it,” the statement continued. Banks’ nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category is unaffected, according to the Academy.

The other nominees in the short form category, are An Emmy for Megan from Abso Lutely Productions; Hack Into Broad City, from Comedy Central and Jax Media; It’s Bruno! from Netflix and Phifen Pictures; and Special from Netflix and Wonderful Productions.