Ted Danson To Star In L.A. Mayor Comedy Series From Tina Fey & Robert Carlock At NBC

Three of NBC’s iconic comedy veterans are teaming on a new series. The network has given a straight-to-series order to a comedy starring The Good Place‘s Ted Danson, from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Fey and Carlock (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), the as-yet untitled comedy stars Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

The series has been in the works for more than a year and was written specifically for Danson.

The Carlock-Fey project will be produced by Universal Television, Fey’s production company Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Little Stranger president Eric Gurian will oversee for the company.

Danson, who received a record 13th Emmy nomination for lead actor in a comedy series Tuesday, stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy The Good Place, which is about to begin its final season. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC’s multi-award winning comedy Cheers, which ran for 11 seasons and won four Emmys as Outstanding Comedy Series.

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” said Fey and Carlock.

As producers, Fey and Carlock won three outstanding comedy series Emmys for their seminal comedy 30 Rock. Over its seven-season run, 30 Rock won 16 Emmys. Fey has won six Emmys for writing and/or acting for 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. Fey and Carlock are producers of the Netflix/Universal Television series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which was Emmy-nominated four times for Outstanding Comedy Series over its four-season run. Production wrapped this week on the show’s upcoming interactive special.

“We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight to series,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “It’s with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network’s history. We can’t wait.”

Danson is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment.