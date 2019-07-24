TalentWorks Hires Lindsay Whitaker As Agent

EXCLUSIVE: TalentWorks has added Lindsay Whitaker to its agent roster.

Whitaker recently transitioned to the agency world after working as a talent manager for seven years. She previously did a two-year stint at Evolution Entertainment, where she was promoted to manager. She later joined Haven Entertainment, where she started the talent department with Brady McKay and Amy Slomovits.

Whitaker brings with her clients including Anjelika Washington (DC’s Stargirl, Netflix’s Tall Girl), Alexis Louder (Focus Feature’s Harriett, HBO’s Watchmen), Hunter Burke (TBS’ Claws), Evan Gamble (Netflix’s Hap & Leonard, AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead), among others.

A native of Chattanooga, TN, Whitaker graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications.