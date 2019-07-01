‘Sweet Magnolias’: Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears & Justin Bruening Join Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Klein (The Flash), Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 1010, All That) and Justin Bruening (Good Behavior) are set as series regulars opposite Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley in Netflix’s upcoming series Sweet Magnolias.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, Sweet Magnolias is set in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina. It centers on three women (Potter, Elliott and Headley), best friends since childhood.

Klein will play Bill Townsend, Serenity’s leading pediatrician who struggles to navigate life in a small town after an unexpected fall from grace.

Spears will portray Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who came to Serenity to work as a nurse. After a sequence of bad choices, she is determined to build a new life in her new city.

Bruening will play Cal Maddox, a former professional baseball player who arrived in Serenity looking for a fresh start.

Woods will executive produce with Sheryl J. Anderson, who also serves as showrunner. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer. Norman Buckley serves as co-executive producer and will direct six episodes.

Klein, who most recently recurred as super villain Cicada on CW’s The Flash, is repped by ICM Partners and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.

Known for her starring role in Zoey 101 and All That, Spears is repped by CAA and TriStar Sports and Entertainment.

Bruening’s credits include recurring roles on Good Behavior and Grey’s Anatomy. He’s repped by APA and Power Entertainment Group.