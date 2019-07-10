‘Strike’: ‘Line Of Duty’ & ‘Crossing Lines’ Director Susan Tully To Helm Next Iteration Of BBC Crime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Line of Duty and Crossing Lines director Susan Tully is to helm the next iteration of J.K. Rowling’s BBC One crime series Strike.

Tully, who has also directed episodes of Sky Atlantic’s Tin Star, Amazon co-pro Britannia and BBC’s autism drama The A Word, will direct Lethal White, the fourth season of the drama, which once again stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger.

The four-part series will start filming later this year. Tully, who is well known in the UK as the actress who previously played Michelle Fowler in BBC soap EastEnders, takes over from The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency director Charles Sturridge, who helmed Career Evil, the two-part third run, Power director Kieron Hawkes, who helmed The Silkworm, the second iteration, and Chimerica director Michael Keillor who kicked off the franchise by directing The Cuckoo’s Calling.

Lethal White is based on the latest book written by Harry Potter author Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Burke, who recently starred in The Souvenir opposite Tilda Swinton, plays Cormoran Strike, while Grainger, who also starred in Patrick Melrose, plays Robin Ellacott, team up once again to solve a crime.

Lethal White starts when Billy, a troubled young man, comes to Strike’s office to ask for his help investigating a crime he thinks he witnessed as a child, Strike is left deeply unsettled. While Billy is obviously mentally distressed and cannot remember many concrete details, there is something sincere about him and his story. Strike and Robin set off on a twisting trail that leads them through the backstreets of London, into a secretive inner sanctum within Parliament and to a beautiful but sinister manor house deep in the countryside.

Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts executive produce the adaptation, which is once again written by Tom Edge. It is produced by Brontë Film and TV. The show has previously run on HBO’s Cinemax in the U.S., although it’s not clear whether Lethal White will run on the premium cable network.