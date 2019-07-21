On Sunday morning, the cast and creators of Supernatural took the dais in Hall H during Comic-Con — for the last time. Series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert and executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner, and Robert Berens stepped on to the stage in what will be a long goodbye as they will end the CW series after the upcoming 15th season.

An extensive reel of Supernatural‘s greatest hits (it was over 10 minutes long!) that included footage from all 14 seasons set to the tunes of Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and “Bad Moon Rising” as well as Kansas’ iconic “Carry on Wayward Son”. There were lots of familiar faces and plenty of cheers in the video scrapbook celebrating the 14 seasons. That’s a lot of footage — but it is the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television, so the epic video was more than welcome by the rabid fanbase in Hall H.

Right off the bat, moderators Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict (who both have appeared on the series) asked series stars Ackles and Padalecki, “Where are your heads at?”

“That’s so mean to start with us — I’m trying not to cry,” admitted Padalecki.

“It’s hard to express what to take away from the experience,” added Ackles in what was going to be an emotional panel. They later admitted that they had tissues in their pockets.

As for what is in store for the 15th and final season Dabb admitted that they can’t top the last 14 seasons. “It will be 20 episodes of clip shows,” he joked.

Buckner said that after the game-changing finale things have changed dramatically and now Sam and Dean’s beliefs about God has changed — they’re questioning his intentions. Berens added that the reveal in the finale goes back to the theme of free wheel — which has been a common thread throughout the series.

Ross-Leming said of Sam and Dean’s new journey that they are living their life through quicksand in the last season. “It’s the last year to take chances we havent done before.” She said the final story “has many tentacles and you’ll see them played out throughout the season.”

Before they ended the final panel, they gave away a replica of the iconic Impala from the show and then the cast and creators gave their goodbyes — and the tears started to flow.

“We love you guys very much,” said a choked up Ackles. “Thank you.”

“I’m the luckiest guy on the planet,” added a graciously tearful Padalecki.

Supernatural‘s final season will have 20 episodes and after 327 episodes, we will say goodbye. It is the last remaining series from the CW’s predecessors, the WB and UPN, having originated on the WB, launching in 2005.

The 15th and final season of Supernatural premieres on the CW October 10 at 8 PM.