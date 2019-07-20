‘Supergirl’ To Bid Farewell To Original Cast Member Mehcad Brooks

Supergirl is losing an ex-boyfriend, as Mehcad Brooks, aka James Olsen, will be leaving The CW series in the first half of its coming Season 5.

No details were available on how original cast member Brooks will exit the show, but he’s allegedly leaving on his own terms to focus on feature films and a potential cable show. The show producers left the door ajar for a cameo down the road in their statement announcing his departure.

“We love Mehcad and we’re sad to see him leave the show as as a series regular, but we’re excited for both Mehcad and James Olsen’s future,” said a statement from the show producers. “He’ll always be a part of our Supergirl family and we look forward to James returning to National City at some point to visit his sister and his super friends.”

Brooks played the role of Superman’s best friend and the ex-boyfriend of Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl. He worked as a photojournalist at the Daily Planet, then moved on to become the art director at CatCo Worldwide Media in National City, rising to CEO of that company. He also found time to fight for truth and justice as the super vigilante Guardian.

Brooks’ previous TV credits include Necessary Roughness, True Blood, The Game and Desperate Housewives. Supergirl Season 5 opens Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 PM ET.