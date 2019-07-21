Two new cast members are heading to National City for Supergirl‘s upcoming fifth season, which will also see a new look for Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

Kara (Benoist) will be sporting a new Kryptonian supersuit this season — the first revamp since her co-worker, friend, and confidante Winn Schott designed her iconic red and blue gear in season one. See image below.

The new suit, conceptualized by Supergirl costume designer Victoria Auth and created by Ironhead Studios and Bill Hargates Costumes, follows the evolution of supersuits in executive producer Greg Berlanti’s Arrowverse, which has seen redesigns of both the Arrow and Flash suits in recent years.

“We’re beyond excited to update Supergirl’s iconic suit, said Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner. “We think her new image is strong and powerful. We hope the fans are as excited about it as we are.”

Additionally, Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) and Game of Thrones‘ alum Staz Nair are set to join the Season 5 cast.

Gonzalo will portray iconic DC character Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata). A polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire, Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata) is now making a hostile advance into the world of media. Unapologetic and unafraid to make waves, she also holds a mystical secret.

Nair will play hardened reporter William Dey, an original character created for the series. On the surface, he’s a cynic and a sellout who looks down on Kara’s earnest idealism. Dey’s not interested in making friends, he just wants to get the story — but his ties to the criminal underworld could prove problematic.

Both will make their debuts during the season’s premiere episode on Sunday, October 6 at 9/8c on the CW.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl stars Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, with David Harewood as J’onn J’onzz. Greg Berlanti, Jessica Queller, Robert Rovner and Sarah Schechter are executive producers.

Gonzalo’s credits include Veronica Mars, Dallas and Eli Stone. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment.

Nair is perhaps best known for playing Qhono, a Dothraki warrior loyal to Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. His other credits include Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show and AMC’s Humans.