‘Sugar Rush’ Trailer: First Look At Season 2 Of Netflix Baking Competition Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has issued the second season trailer for “Sugar Rush,” the baking competition series where contestants battle each other and the clock.

The series will return to Netflix with six new episodes on Friday, July 26. The second season of “Sugar Rush” brings back host Hunter March with world-class pastry chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo judging the competition bakers. Guest judges include Paris Berelc,Jackie Sorkin, Carla Hall, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Jacques Torres and Irene Choi, as the time-constrained baking teams incorporate themes like Science, Trending, Family, and Love into their baking creations.



Sugar Rush is produced by Magical Elves with Executive Producer Doneen Arquines serving as showrunner, and Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Candace Nelson and Tara Siener also serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer above.