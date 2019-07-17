‘The Feed’ Producer Studio Lambert Makes Drama Moves & ‘Backyard Envy’ Producer Renowned Films Hires Development Chief

The Feed producer Studio Lambert has made a number of drama moves, while Backyard Envy producer Renowned Films has hired a new head of development.

All3Media-backed Studio Lambert has promoted Maddie Sinclair (above) from head of development to executive producer and hired Mammoth Screen’s James Gandhi to replace her as head of development.

Sinclair, who has worked on shows such as Luther and The C Word, joined Studio Lambert in 2016 from BBC Studios, while Gandhi (right) was a script editor at ITV-owned Mammoth Screen, where he worked on Fearless and Vanity Fair for ITV and The City & the City and Noughts & Crosses for the BBC.

This comes as Studio Lambert is about to start shooting Nicole Taylor’s thriller The Nest for BBC One, while its sci-fi series The Feed is set to launch on Amazon and Virgin Media later this year.

“Maddie has been an outstanding head of development and I’m delighted she is going to be stepping up to take on an executive producing role and James is a hugely talented drama creative who has already made his mark on our expanding slate. We are absolutely thrilled that he has joined the team at such an exciting time for Studio Lambert drama, said Susan Hogg, Studio Lambert’s head of drama.

Meanwhile, Critical Content-backed producer Renowned has hired Chris Broughall (left) as head of development. Broughall joins from Just Tattoo Of Us producer Gobstopper Television. Based in London and reporting to Renowned founder Tim Withers, Broughall will be responsible for overseeing the development strategy with a focus to expand the company’s push into formatted factual-entertainment. He previously worked on shows including Channel 4’s The Surjury as well as The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent when he spent seven years in development at Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

“Chris is a dynamic, creative powerhouse – it’s a major win to have him join the team. This will be fun,” said Renowned founders Max Welch, Duane Jones and Withers. “We’re excited to push the next generation of formats, IP and entertainment for the UK and US market with him at the lead.”