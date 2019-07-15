Streamline Global Nabs Rights To ‘Crescendo’ Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Streamline Global has secured the film rights to Crescendo, the soon-to-be-released novel co-written by Allen Cheney and New York Times bestselling author Julie Cantrell. The book, inspired by true events of Cheney’s Grammy-nominated music producer grandfather, Fred Allen, is set to be released internationally July 16 via W Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Allen was a boy born poor and hungry in rural Georgia’s infamous cotton mills with a musical gift. At the age of three, he could play hymns on the piano without missing a note. Allen matriculated at Juilliard School in New York City, Union Theological Seminary, Columbia University before eventually turning to the professional music scene.

He climbed the ladder of success, got married, became a father and scholar, and established an enviable reputation as a musical genius. Then in heartbreaking speed, his past caught up with him and his family became divided. He had to choose: pursue his dreams of fame and success, or love.

Streamline is financing the project. Cheney will produce under his Thomasville Pictures label with Streamline’s Ryan Smith and Emily Salveson.