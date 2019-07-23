Netflix Aims To Keep ‘Stranger Things’ Cast & Other Talent Deals Out Of Poaching Suit With Fox

Netflix may have taken a pounding last month in its on-going fight with now Disney-owned Fox over the poaching of a duo of executives and had a bad few days on the stock market, but the streamer has come out swinging to keep key contracts with top tier talent out of the legal ring and public eye.

“This litigation concerns the interference with and enforceability of Fox’s exclusive employment agreements with its business executives that contain a specified term,”the Reed Hastings-run company said in an objection filed last week and made pubic late yesterday (read it here). “It does not concern Netflix contracts at all, and it certainly does not concern Netflix’s (or any company’s) ‘above-the-line’ talent agreements.”

“Netflix’s above-the-line talent agreements are not even remotely similar to Fox’s agreements,” the home of Stranger Things. The Crown and many more states.

“They are not employment agreements, they do not require the individuals to work exclusively for Netflix, they involve “above-the-line” talent (actors) (who are treated differently than standard employees under the law), and they involve entities that are not parties to this case,” the filing in the parallel arbitration over discovery and documents related to the suits over now Netflix promotions and drama programming development bigwigs Marco Waltenberg and Tara Flynn. “Indeed, the Court has already issued orders finding that such ‘above-the-line’ talent agreements ‘have no bearing’ on the issues in this case,” added the slightly redacted 12-page referee report objection of July 18 from Karen Johnson-McKewan of Netflix’s outside counsel Orrick, Harrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

With that famed Olivia de Havilland-inspired law that restricts any personal service contract in California for lasting more than seven-years, the funny thing about this slice of the larger Netflix and Fox multi-suits is how shrouded all this contract material is set to be in the larger suit. Hollywood being what it is and corporate shields being what they are, the fact is how little morsels of renewal or other information would make it un-redacted on to the docket no matter which way Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc Gross decides to go with this.

What also adds to the giggle factor is the calendar and math. As they have in the past, Netflix insists in this latest filings that it couldn’t have broken the seven-year rule with any non-exclusive talent deals because “it did not enter into talent contracts until around 2015 (four years ago) when it started creating its own content.”

Fox had no comment on the latest filings when contacted by Deadline.

Battling a similar exec poaching lawsuit from Viacom on another front, the sharp elbowed company that has lost billions in value the past few days on the stock market because of disappointing subscriber growth last quarter points out to its Fox foes and everyone else again that “Netflix does not have any fixed-term employment agreements and none of its talent agreements have resulted in anyone being subject to a contract for more than seven years.”

“Netflix respectfully objects to the Referee’s finding of relevance and his finding of responsiveness, and requests that the Court modify the order to deny Fox’s motion,” the streamer declared last week of the portion of the matter that has played out the past two years behind closed doors and they want an open hearing in open court to keep deals with the likes of the blockbuster series Stranger Things cast and others kept out of the whole thing. The case does not concern Netflix’s agreements or any other kinds of Fox agreements,” the latest set of filings asserts keeping things about execs and the binding nature or not of their deals .

“Netflix does not claim that anyone has interfered with any of its agreements,” the streamer says of this whole legal dust-up that started back in September 2016 when Fox claimed that Netflix had illegally snagged executives Waltenberg and Flynn “Fox does not claim that Netflix has somehow induced Fox’s above-the-line talent (actors, directors, producers, etc.) to breach their talent agreements,” Netflix throws in there, calling the seven-year contract theory that Fox is pushing “tenuous” at best.

After the September 2016 suit by Fox, Netflix filed a fast counter-suit that flipped the script to allege that Fox was actually engaged in unlawful and anti-competitive business practices itself. Pulling California law and policy into the spotlight plus that de Havilland precedent, the streamer argued that Fox tied its staff into restrictive fixed-term employment agreements that actively limit job mobility.

They were agreements prospective employer Netflix considered invalid, which if true would force a yet unrealized major change in the way employee contracts in the Golden State are managed. A flood of filings and hearings followed, along with a visit to the California Court of Appeal that didn’t work out so well for Fox. There was, of course, a change of some ownership on the Fox TV studio side with Disney hovering up much of the Murdochs assets and this now becoming Bob Iger’s problem. Then, after dueling summary judgement filings this winter, there was the promise from Fox that they would only seek $1 in damages if they won the whole thing and Judge Gross’s ruling on June 5 that Netflix were streaming up the wrong tree with their seven-year rule argument that it was Fox that was acting illegally.

Next move, that public hearing Netflix want and, even with the guts of the streamer’s case on the floor, this all still looking to go to trial next year.