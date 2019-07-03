Netflix has released 16 behind-the-scenes photos for Stranger Things ahead of the Season 3 launch tomorrow on the internet network.

The plot of the eight episode season is under wraps, but the photos indicate the cast and crew are having a great time shooting the series.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things Season 3 takes place during the summer of 1985 in Hawkins. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town and Mike and the guys are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, as expected, a familiar and evolved danger looms. When the town’s threatened, the gang has to band together to survive.

Back for Season 3 are Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Thurman-Hawke as Robin, Jake Busey as Bruce, Francesca Reale as Heather, and Cary Elwes as Mayor Kline.

The Duffer brothers executive produce and direct along with Shawn Levy, who also directs.

