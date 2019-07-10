‘Stranger Things’ Season Three Unleashed At The Top Of Netflix’s UK Chart

Stranger Things has catapulted to the top of Netflix’s UK charts in a busy week for new entrants.

This comes after Netflix revealed that the third season of the supernatural teen drama had been watched by 40.7M households since its July 4 launch with more than 18M having already binged all eight episodes.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the the third season of Stranger Things takes place during the summer of 1985 in Hawkins. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town and Mike and the guys are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, as expected, a familiar and evolved danger looms. When the town’s threatened, the gang has to band together to survive.

It topples feature film Shaft, which moved down to second in the charts with other new movie entrants including Creed II, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Dark Tower.

Glee also entered the top ten alongside with comedy stand up-special Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room and Nutopia’s Russian docu-drama The Last Czars.

Top Ten: