Stewart Talent Adds Ellen Drantch-Billet, Daniel Ortega As Theatrical Agents

Stewart Talent has added two new agents in its Los Angeles office, as Ellen Drantch-Billet and Daniel Ortega have joined the theatrical department.

Drantch-Billet, a 30-year veteran, has worked on both the management and agency side. Working at ICM, CNA and most recently Media Artists Group, Drantch-Billet participated in the careers of Ricky Martin, Luke Perry, Raymond Cruz and Adam Ant, among others.

On the management side, Drantch-Billet worked at James/Levy/Jacobson for seven years and operated her own company, EDB Management, for 12 years. During that time, she participated in the careers of James Franco, Drew Seeley, Emma Caulfield and Stephen Amell, among others.

Ortega has been in the film and television business for more than 15 years. He started his career in talent management representing actors, writers, and directors at Lighthouse Entertainment and Principato-Young Entertainment. For the past six years, he worked as a theatrical agent at Pantheon.