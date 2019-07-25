‘Filthy Rich’: Steven Pasquale Joins New Fox Drama Series In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Rescue Me alum Steven Pasquale is set to co-star opposite Kim Cattrall in Fox’s high-profile new drama Filthy Rich, from The Help writer-director Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. He succeeds David Denman who played the part in the pilot.

Alan Markfield/Fox

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Pasquale will play Reverend Paul Luke Thomas, the beloved, popular, influential and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris and Olivia Macklin also star.

Following his breakout starring role on FX’s Rescue Me, Pasquale headlined the series Do No Harm and Doubt and had major roles on Bloodline, The Good Wife, American Crime Story and Divorce. On Broadway, he most recently starred in American Son, which was filmed for Netflix. Pasquale is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.