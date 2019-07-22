Steven Fisher Promoted To Partner At Management/Production Company Underground

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Fisher has been upped to partner at Trevor Engelson’s Beverly Hills-based management/production company Underground.

Fisher has been with Underground for five years. Prior to his post at Underground, he was an agent at both UTA and ICM. His client roster includes Alex Karpovsky (Girls, Homecoming), Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Desi Lydic (The Daily Show), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Instagram’s Celeste Barber, Leon Neyfakh (the creator of the podcasts Slow Burn and Fiasco) and Melinda Taub (Executive Producer and Head Writer for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee). Most recently, Fisher executive produced the Comedy Central special Desi Lydic: Abroad with Engelson.

“Steven has been a critical part of Underground’s growth,” said Engelson. “His appointment reflects not just the contribution he has made, but his innovation and commitment to creating unique opportunities for our clients, and the growth we are planning for our immediate future at Underground. I am proud to have him join our partnership.”

“I’m so excited about what the future holds at Underground and thrilled to partner with Trevor,” said Fisher.

Underground Executive Produces FX’s Snowfall and recently produced The After Party with Netflix. They also produced the Apple documentary Give Me Future, Heathers for the Paramount Network and the upcoming docuseries Dream Team for BET and Paramount TV. Underground manages Kay Oyegun (This Is Us), Kevin and Dan Hageman (Star Trek, Trollhunters), Andrew Goldberg (Big Mouth), Austin Winsberg (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Dito Montiel (Guide To Recognizing Your Saints), John Pollono (Hulk Hogan, Stronger), Diplo, Major Lazer, PJ Ransone (It Chapter 2) and Jason Micalef (Heathers). Underground was also the managers of the late filmmaking icon John Singleton.