Stephen Colbert Snaps Trump’s ‘I Don’t Have A Racist Bone’ Claim

Another day, another opportunity for Stephen Colbert to body slam President Trump.

On Tuesday night’s installment of The Late Show, Colbert called POTUS out for his back-and-forth with the four Democratic Congresswomen known as “The Squad.”

The CBS late-night host read Trump’s tweet from earlier in the day, when the president insisted his controversial social media posts from Sunday weren’t racist.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” Trump tweeted this morning.

That didn’t sit well with Colbert.

“OK. I’m going to stop you right there. We’ve seen your body. I’m not sure there are any bones in your body,” Colbert said to laughter, adding, “Just mascarpone cheese pumped into a cheap suit.”

The comedian wasn’t done, and then compared Trump to KFC founder Colonel Sanders.

“Racism is your brand,” Colbert continued. “It’s like Colonel Sanders saying ‘I don’t have a finger-lickin’ bone in my body.”