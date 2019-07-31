Stephen Colbert Digs Into Democratic Debate: Bernie Sanders, Seven Dwarves, Countdown Clocks

In a two-part Late Show monologue, Stephen Colbert offered a clip- and quip-heavy breakdown of the first night of the CNN-hosted 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

The candidates faced off at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Tuesday, with 10 White House hopefuls taking the stage. Another 10 are on deck for tonight’s second debate.

The live show featured a healthy dollop of clips featuring all of the candidates, peppered with Colbert riffs, including numerous Bernie Sanders imitations. (“I throw my hands in the air because I profoundly care.” “It’s a good thing you get dental care, Steve, because I just slapped the teeth out of your dirty mouth.”)

Colbert joked that watching the debate resembled watching “a bunch of guys with no chance of winning the Democratic nomination yelling Republican talking points at people who can.” Or, in other words, he added, “It was like watching the Seven Dwarves offering Snow White a poison apple.”

In addition to jabbing individual moments and candidates, Colbert knocked CNN for putting on the screen a countdown clock to Wednesday’s debate moments after Tuesday’s had ended. He also roasted the moderators for repeatedly interrupting, imagining the CNN anchors moderating the Lincoln-Douglas debates.

Part 2 of the debates will air tonight on CNN at 5 PM PT/8PM ET.

Watch the first part of Colbert’s monologue above. And here’s Part 2: