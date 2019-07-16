Stephen Colbert Back From Break Tanned, Rested & Ready To Call Out “Racist” Donald Trump

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert returns from its holiday hiatus tonight, and lots has changed in the past two weeks! OK, not really anything has changed: The man who leads the league in late-night presidential harassment came back to work locked and loaded.

Colbert didn’t need to reach back days or weeks for material but merely hours. He called out Donald Trump for “cranking out a steaming pile of tweets” over the weekend against those four freshman Democratic congresswomen known collectively as “The Squad”: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Oman, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

“Of course, Trump does not like the Squad,” Colbert said matter-of-factly. “He is the leader of the rival gang the Klan.”

And after reading off a sampling of POTUS’ weekend tweets about the all-American quartet — including the wholly original “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?” — the late-night host told his audience, “If that strikes you as a little racist, you don’t know the meaning of the word ‘little.'”

Take a look at a portion of Colbert’s opening monologue here:

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition