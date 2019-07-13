Stephanie Niznik Dies: ‘Everwood’ & ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 52

Actress Stephanie Niznik, best known for her roles as Nina Feeney on Everwood and as Kell Perim in Star Trek: Insurrection, died June 23 in Encino, California. She was 52.

The Bangor, Maine native played neighbor Nina Feeney on the WB medical drama series Everwood throughout its four-season run from 2002-2006. She also was a series regular in the mid-1990s action drama Vanishing Son and the 2007 drama Life Is Wild.

Her additional credits include guest roles on Nash Bridges, NCIS and CSI: Miami and recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Diagnosis Murder.

On the film side, she played Trill Starfleet Ensign Kell Perim in the feature Star Trek: Insurrection, then went on to play the Wraith in the “Rogue Planet” episode of the series Star Trek: Enterprise.

Her other film credits include Anywhere But Here, The Twilight of the Golds, Dear God and Exit to Eden. Her most recent film appearance was in feature The Twenty in 2009.

Friends and colleagues remembered her on social media:

This is heartbreaking. She was so kind, and so fun to work with. I’m lucky to have known her. Rest In Peace Stephanie. https://t.co/UBCJ0yoT99 — Scott Wolf (@scottwolf) July 13, 2019