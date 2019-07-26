Steven Soderbergh is to exec produce a true-crime doc series about the military justice system for Starz.

The Lionsgate-backed broadcaster has ordered Leavenworth from the Magic Mike and Ocean’s Eleven director as well as Paul Pawlowski (Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive) and David Check (The Franchise).

The series, which was unveiled by Starz Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Hirsch at the TCA summer press tour, will premiere on the channel on October 20 2019.

Leavenworth tells the story of Clint Lorance, who is serving a 19-year sentence for murder at The United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth. While deployed in Afghanistan in July 2012, the former lieutenant ordered fire on three local men riding a motorcycle, killing two of them and outraging his platoon. In a first-hand account of a soldier navigating the US Army’s legal system, Lorance seeks to overturn his conviction, provoking emotional debate between supporters and detractors that rises to the national stage.

As determinations on Lorance’s fate unfold, questions probe not only the merits of his conviction, but analyze the system at large and ultimately test the balance of guilt and innocence in the inscrutable circumstances of today’s wars.

The Starz execs in charge of production are Senior Vice President, Head of Unscripted Programming, Alice Dickens-Koblin and Senior Vice President, Original Programming Susan Lewisare

Leavenworth is the latest non-scripted offering for the network following six-part series Wrong Man from Joe Berlinger and LeBron James’ Warriors of Liberty City.