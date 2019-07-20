At today’s massive Star Trek Comic-Con panel, it was revealed that Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) will be appearing in Star Trek: Short Treks, the online spinoff shorts from the new Alex Kurtzman produced series. We will also see the return of our furry friends known as Tribbles.

There will be six new Short Treks with two of them being animated, three featuring the Enterprise crew and the final one will be a teaser for Star Trek: Picard that will give you some background 15 years before the new series.

Kurtzman said that at first, Short Treks was an interesting experiment and way to buy some time while producing the visual effects-laden Star Trek: Discovery. “They have stories we couldn’t get to tell you and that we wouldn’t get to see in the episode,” he said. “Some of them were connected to season two even though they seemed like they were independent.”

A teaser of the new Short Trek episodes was shown and featured a look at the six episodes with Spock and Number One stuck in an elevator together, Pike in a bit of a bind and a hearty helping of Tribbles — which aren’t as cute as we thought.

The episodes will debut this fall. The titles include “Ask Not,” “Q&A,” “The Trouble With Edward,” “The Girl Who Made The Stars,” “Ephaim And Dot,” and “Children Of Mars.”

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.