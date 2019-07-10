‘Star Trek: Picard’: The Grounding Of Patrick Stewart’s Deep-Space Hero

CBS All Access has released the key art for the high-profile series Star Trek: Picard and the images hint that this new iteration of the Star Trek brand will (at least initially) present a grounded tale instead of the usual planet-hopping quest.

The image (below) shows a contemplative Jean-Luc Picard, notably dressed in civilian garb instead of his familiar Starfleet-issued uniform, standing at the edge of a vineyard that stretches off toward the horizon. The sky is majestically ablaze from the setting sun and gleaming towers of nearby cities and the horizon seems to beckon with adventure but Picard either doesn’t notice or doesn’t care. Instead his downcast gaze is locked on the ground or, more likely, whatever memories he sees dancing there in the dust.

James Dimmock/CBS

On Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard once visited his family’s vineyard in France and presumably this is the same one. (Say, could that be the Eiffel Tower in the distance?) The trailer for the series suggests that Picard has walked away from Starfleet and is in a very different place now both personally and professionally. Picard also has a canine companion who sports a nifty Starfleet insignia on his collar (we can only hope he’s got a Enterprise-inspired name, too, like “Bones” or “Lt. Woof”).

A second piece of key art (on right) has the same Starfleet insignia but this time represented in the vineyard plantings, evoking crop-circles and other farmland symbols associated with UFO investigations (and M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs). A tagline floats in the clouded sky above the symbol: “The end is only the beginning.”

While the vineyard setting presents a golden opportunity to the Star Trek braintrust (seven words: The Grapes of The Wraith of Khan) but hopefully the series will get Picard back in space where he does his best work. No stardate has been announced yet for the series premiere.

Star Trek: Picard will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway. The series makes its Comic-Con International debut in San Diego on July 20 (Hall H, 11:30 am) as part of a wider multi-franchise Star Trek presentation. The Picard component will include all seven of the announced cast members as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, and Heather Kadin. Chabon was recently named the showrunner for the project.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series.