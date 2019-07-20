As moderator Jerry O’Connell put it, Star Trek: Lower Decks is like the Downton Abbey of Star Trek. The CBS All Access animated comedy series takes a look at the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and show creator and executive producer Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty head writer) took the stage at Hall H to talk about the new series which McMahan said will have plenty of comedy, but will stay true to the Star Trek spirit.

The team introduced the voice cast of the series which included Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, who joined them on the stage. Newsome will play Mariner, a no-nonsense ensign who gets the job done. She’s good at what she does, but doesn’t care. Quaid will be playing Boimler, the by-the-book ensign who constantly gets in his own way. The two are polar opposites, so the pair clashes more often than not.

In addition, Noel Wells will play ensign Tendi a huge Starfleet fan who is excited to be on a ship while Eugene Cordero will play ensign Rutherford, an engineer who is amazing at engineering stuff, but doesn’t usually solve the problem by the end of the episode. The cast also includes Fred Tatasciore as Lt. Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Freeman, Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’ana.

McMahan also shared a bare-bones preview of the ship which is of a new California class and will be called the Cerritos.

The series will be produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman and Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside creator McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer. The series will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International.

The series’ 10-episode long first season will premiere in 2020.