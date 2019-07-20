At today’s Star Trek: Discovery Comic-Con panel, creator Alex Kurtzman teased that season 3 “will take place 1,000 years in the future” after the end of season 2. “The farthest that any Star Trek series has gone before.”

“There will be things you recognize and don’t recognize,” added the creator of the CBS All Access series.

At the end of season 2, Discovery heads into a time warp, and when they come out of the worm hole, Michael Burnham and her crew will be separated, and not in the same place. “They have big problems,” said Kurtzman. Season 3 was shot in Iceland. “We are not in Taralesium,” said Burnham actress Sonequa Martin-Green. Kurtzman said that who becomes Captain of Discovery will be revealed in season 3.

Kurtzman said that Burnham “goes through a lot of changes,” and she bears the big responsibility of taking the Discovery crew through a wormhole.

The big huzzah in season 3 is the introduction to David Ajala’s new character Book, who was announced today exclusively by Deadline. Ajala’s Book has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out. Kurtzman also promised new characters in season 3, but didn’t reveal.

“I like to lead every conversation about how we create Star Trek with that we filter it through Gene Roddenberry’s vision off optimism,” said Kurtzman.

“We get to honor canon, but we get to shake up everything,” said Kurtzman adding “we’re not erasing anything.”

No drop date yet. It takes eight month to work on the VFX and make Discovery look like a movie.