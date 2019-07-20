‘Star Trek: Discovery’: David Ajala Joins Season 3 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Nightflyers star David Ajala is boarding CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery as a new series regular for the upcoming third season of the sci-fi drama. Ajala, the biggest new cast addition for next season, will play a new character, Cleveland Booker (aka Book). He will be introduced Saturday during the Star Trek Universe panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. He will join on stage Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin.

Smart and capable, Ajala’s Book has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out. You can see him in character in the photo above.

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery launched in January with the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike to investigate seven red signals and the mysterious entity called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock (Ethan Peck).

British actor Ajala is known for his lead role in supernatural thriller series Falling Water, which aired for two seasons on USA Network, and for his starring role in Syfy’s series Nightflyers, which ran for one season. He has been recurring as Manchester Black in the CW’s Supergirl. Ajala’s film credits include The Dark Knight, Fast & Furious 6, Andy & Lana Wachowski feature Jupiter Ascending and Starred Up. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Independent Talent Group and Silver Lining Entertainment.