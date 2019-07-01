‘Star Trek’ Hall H Extravaganza Swooping In To Comic-Con With ‘Picard’, ‘Discovery’, ‘Lower Decks’ & More

The final frontier of SDCC's largest room is about to see an invasion by the latest CBS All Access franchises of the series that started it all in many ways

EXCLUSIVE: You might want to set your Comic-Con phasers to stunning for this one.

CBS All Access is bringing its entire existing Star Trek fleet to the San Diego confab later this month with a Hall H takeover that will include the cast of mothership Star Trek: Discovery, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the legend himself Captain Jean-Luc Picard, I’ve learned.

In what is being called SDCC 50, the back-to-back panels from the series that really started it all will take over the sprawling convention center’s largest room from 11:30 AM-1 PM on Saturday, July 20. The Starfleet triple threat will launch with SDCC alum Discovery back in the house, with those expected onstage before the thousands certain to pack Hall H are Comic-Con vet Sonequa Martin-Green and Discovery executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin. Adding to the jambalaya, Discovery guest star Tig Notaro, who plays Chief Engineer Reno on the series, will be moderating.

Next up with a first-look Lower Decks preview for the hardcore fans will be the forthcoming animated series EP Mike McMahan. One or two special guests are in store to join him, I hear.

After that, Star Trek kingpin Kurtzman will be back onstage with knight of the realm Patrick Stewart for the first SDCC Star Trek: Picard panel. No word yet if there will be a preview of the 10-episode series set to launch on CBS All Access later this year, but you never know. What I do know is that Picard co-stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, plus Michael Chabon and EPs Akiva Goldsman and Kadin, will be joining Sir Patrick and Kurtzman in Hall H for what now has to be one of the most anticipated panels of the whole fangirl and fanboy fest.

Here’s the thing, the Trekverse action is happening outside Hall H too, with an exclusive set of Trek pins available during SDCC, including, as you can see here, the Picard coat of arms.

Getting your hands on one or both of those will occur on July 20-21 at the Star Trek Universe booth (#4237) on the convention floor. There will also be an opportunity for fans to literally board the USS Discovery and take part in an imersive transporter experience. As well, expect talent from the CBS All Access shows to be at the booth throughout the weekend.

Celebrating the long run of Stewart’s Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, a Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty exhibition will be open to fans. The setup plans to display original props, costumes and other artifacts like Picard’s cherished Ressikan flute, the family album, Starfleet uniforms, models of ships Picard captained and the remnants of the Borg Queen. The curated exhibit will also feature first looks at the some of the costumes and outfits from Picard and merch too.

Beam me up!

As usual, Deadline will be in the Comic-Con air space this year with top-notch coverage. Attending the confab will be editorial director Anthony D’Alessandro, associate editor Dino-Ray Ramos, Hero Nation columnist Geoff Boucher and myself. Also, as usual, we’ll be breaking all the news inside and outside the convention center.

For your calendars, San Diego Comic-Con runs July 18 -21.