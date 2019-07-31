Maxwell McCabe-Lokos Dark Comedy ‘Stanleyville’ Sets Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Maxwell McCabe-Lokos (Lars and the Real Girl, Lionsgate’s upcoming Chaos Walking) will make his directorial debut with the forthcoming dark comedy Stanleyville. The pic unveiled its cast that includes Susanne Wuest (Goodnight Mommy, Antares), Cara Ricketts (Twelfth Night, The Book of Negroes), Julian Richings (Supernatural, Man of Steel), Christian Serritiello (Catalina, Homeland), George Tchortov (Designated Survivor, Goon: Last of the Enforcers) and Adam Brown (The Hobbit trilogy, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). The film is currently in production, shooting in Canada and Germany.

Written by McCabe-Lokos and Rob Benvie, Stanleyville is a satirical feature comedy that follows six disparate characters with nothing to lose as they face off in a bizarre competition for a slightly used habanero-orange compact sport utility vehicle.

The story follows Maria Barbizan (Wuest) who has walked away from her life – her job, her money, her feckless husband and vile teenaged daughter – her entire identity. While loitering in a shopping mall, she is approached by a strange man, Homunculus (Richings), to participate in an even stranger contest. She accepts, immersing herself in the competition with her fellow contestants: Andrew Frisbee Jr. (Serritiello), self-styled alpha male and aspiring capitalist; Bofill Pancreas (Tchortov), amiable bodybuilder and salesperson for the Xircolite Nutrition System; Manny Jumpcannon (Brown), a seedy, failed actor, brimming with wired energy; and Felicie Arkady (Ricketts), sullen, mysterious and focused on destroying her competitors. Only one of them will win, but by the end of the contest, the prize of a compact SUV seems like cold comfort for a lost soul.

The film is being produced by Hayley Brown, with Scythia Films’ Daniel Bekerman and Memory International’s Riel Roch-Decter serving as executive producers. Wuest also serves as an executive producer.