The late Stan Lee’s Pow! Entertainment is getting Restless. The company is teaming with Starlings Television and Atalaya Productions to develop a TV series about a Native American homicide detective.

Lee created the character, begins to inherit the mystical powers of his American Indian ancestors after his father’s death. Oscar winner Wes Studi will play the protagonist’s grandfather.

Grimm alum David Greenwalt is set as showrunner and will write the series with James Dalessandro (1906). Chris Philip, Pow! Entertainment president Gill Champion, Giovanni Orlando, Larry Jacobson and Karine Martin are the executive producers.

Restless centers on homicide detective Adam Chaco. When his estranged father dies, Adam begins to inherit the mystical powers of his American Indian ancestors, particularly his grandfather Mohe (Studi), a powerful, revered shaman. Adam is forced to come to terms with a heritage he has long sought to escape, while facing down supernatural criminals he could never have imagined.

The detective is aided by Interpol Special Investigator Bridghid Everly, a high-spirited descendent of a Druid Princess who also possesses extraordinary physical and psychic abilities. Adam and Bridghid must track down a series of supernatural foes being “raised” from ancient cultures intent on bringing chaos to the world. If they survive, they will form the world’s most unique crime-fighting duo.

“Restless is one of Stan Lee’s most unique and compelling creations that highlights the Native American cultures’ long journey of spiritual awareness amidst the presence of good and evil,” said Philip, who announced the project at Comic-Con. “We have a great team around this project that will deliver tremendous quality which would make Stan proud.”