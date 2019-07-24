‘The Other Side Of The Wind’ Co-Producer Lines Up St Louis-Set Thriller ‘Kirkwood’

EXCLUSIVE: The Other Side Of The Wind co-producer Dax Phelan is gearing up to direct his second feature, Kirkwood.

Phelan, whose 2015 debut Jasmine played at festivals including Hong Kong, Palm Springs and Stockholm, is aiming to shoot the film in St Louis this fall and winter. Casting is currently under way.

The suspense thriller follows former police detective Joe Dolan and his estranged teenage son, Max, who grow closer as they work together to cover up an accidental murder. When the family of the deceased hires a ruthless private investigator to re-examine the evidence in the case and the investigator begins to suspect the Dolans, Max’s sanity is pushed to the breaking point and Joe must go to extreme lenghts to keep their secret safe.

Phelan wrote the story with his father, Joe Phelan, a former City of St. Louis policeman. He will produce with Stratton Leopold, an executive producer on Mission: Impossible III, and Eric M. Klein (Jasmine).

“Although I’ve made films all over the world, I’ve always dreamed of one day coming home to Missouri to make something personal with my family and friends,” Phelan said. “I’m grateful to the Missouri Film Office, which has been working with me to turn that dream into a reality, and I look forward to teaming up with other local partners.”

Phelan was a co-producer on re-edited Orson Welles movie The Other Side Of The Wind, which was released by Netflix last year after debuting at the Venice Film Festival. Phelan’s development slate includes a movie about British aviatrix Jennifer Murray, the first woman to pilot a helicopter around the world in a solo flight.