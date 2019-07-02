Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Regal Cinemas Readying Unlimited Ticket Subscription Program

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Shortlist To Play Elvis In Baz Luhrmann Pic: Elgort, Teller, Butler, Styles

Read the full story

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland, Zendaya, And Jake Gyllenhaal Swing Into Children’s Hospital Los Angeles To Surprise Kids

Courtesy of Children's Hospital LA

Spider-Man always has time for the kids. Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya made a surprise visit to the kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at an advance screening of the movie.

The children had an opportunity to watch the Marvel movie ahead of its July 2 release date. The kids watched the film and had the opportunity to chat with Spidey (Holland), Mysterio (Gyllenhaal) and MJ (Zendaya) — all in costume! After Holland effortlessly did some backflips, the stars signed autographs, gave some high fives and chatted and took some pics with patients.

This isn’t the first time the web-slinger has paid a visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Holland paid a visit to the hospital in 2017 when Spider-Man: Homecoming was officially inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  Even then, he was in full Spidey attire and doing flips and greeting patients with high fives and smiles.

Watch the video of Holland, Gyllenhaal and Zendaya’s visit below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad