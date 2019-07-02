‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland, Zendaya, And Jake Gyllenhaal Swing Into Children’s Hospital Los Angeles To Surprise Kids

Spider-Man always has time for the kids. Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya made a surprise visit to the kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at an advance screening of the movie.

The children had an opportunity to watch the Marvel movie ahead of its July 2 release date. The kids watched the film and had the opportunity to chat with Spidey (Holland), Mysterio (Gyllenhaal) and MJ (Zendaya) — all in costume! After Holland effortlessly did some backflips, the stars signed autographs, gave some high fives and chatted and took some pics with patients.

This isn’t the first time the web-slinger has paid a visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Holland paid a visit to the hospital in 2017 when Spider-Man: Homecoming was officially inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even then, he was in full Spidey attire and doing flips and greeting patients with high fives and smiles.

Watch the video of Holland, Gyllenhaal and Zendaya’s visit below.