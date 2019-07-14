‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Lassos $847M Global & Tops Franchise Offshore With $573M; ‘Lion King’ Reigns In China – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: The arachnomania continues as Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home captured another $100M from the international box office this weekend, lifting the offshore cume to $572.5M. That sends the Tom Holland-starrer sailing past 2007’s Spider-Man 3 to become the top offshore grosser of the franchise. With $847M through Sunday globally, FFH is within slinging distance of both Spider-Man 3 ($891M unadjusted final) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2M).

Overseas, FFH, which began rollout in China on June 28, is tracking ahead of both Captain Marvel (+10%) and Homecoming (+44%) in like-for-like markets and at today’s rates. Italy, the last market to swing in, stuck a terrific landing with $6.1M, to best both Homecoming (+75%) and fellow Avenger Captain Marvel (+11%).

China, where Disney’s The Lion King reigns supreme with $54.7M in its debut this weekend, leads all play for Spidey with a $191.8M cume to date.

As for The Lion King, the Jon Favreau-helmed CGI/live-action update fell squarely within pre-opening projections for the Middle Kingdom and topped the launches of both The Jungle Book and Beauty And The Beast there. Social scores are strong, but there is local competition up ahead. The rest of international (save Italy and Japan) rolls out this week.

Also from Disney, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has topped $770M worldwide and blasted off in Japan this session with $15.3M, the best start ever for Disney Animation/Pixar. With $4.6M in Hong Kong, TS4 posted the highest animated opening of all time from any studio. Latin America is still digging Forky with TS4 now the biggest animated release in the region, the No. 1 industry release ever in Argentina and the No. 2 highest in Mexico, behind only Avengers: Endgame (whose global gross this weekend lifted to $2,780.8M).

Warner Bros’ Annabelle Comes Home came in with an $18.1M weekend in 78 markets to cross the $100M international threshold. New in horror this session, Paramount’s Crawl sank its teeth into $4.8M from 20 markets, 9% ahead of The Shallows and 15% above Piranha 3D.

And, cruising along on its very magic carpet, Aladdin has now topped $960M globally with a mere 16% drop overseas this session, including jumps in Germany, Korea and Australia. With these kinds of holds, a $1B finish could be close, although Lion King looms next weekend.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

NEW

THE LION KING

Disney With strong word of mouth, Disney’s The Lion King leapt off to a $54.7M debut in China. That’s right in line with projections ahead of the weekend, and bests the starts of comps The Jungle Book ($46.5M) and Beauty And The Beast ($45.2M). It also outgrosses the lifetime of Aladdin in the market ($53.3M).

The Jon Favreau-helmed adaptation of the 1994 animated classic had a great Saturday in China, jumping up 50% and was then essentially flat on Sunday in a good sign that families are leaning towards the picture.

There was slight concern at one point that surprise previews of next week’s local entry, Looking Up, could impact performance but that faded away as TLK continued through the frame. Looking Up opens in earnest on Thursday this week and could chip into the second session, particularly given there have been no local breakouts this summer. The Jungle Book had a similar Maoyan score to The Lion King and a three multiple.

In IMAX, The Lion King made $6M from 618 screens in China, 21% bigger than The Jungle Book.

The original Lion King (which has a 9 on reviews aggregator Douban) was the highest-grossing animated film for some years in the Middle Kingdom, having made just $5M through its run when the market’s box office was nothing like what it is today.

Next weekend sees openings in the U.S. and all other international markets with the exception of Hong Kong, Japan and Italy in August.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

Sony Swinging in his third overseas frame, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home added another $100M in 67 markets. The offshore cume is now $572.5M to top Spider-Man 3 as the best score for the franchise internationally. Globally, the flying total is $847M, likely on its way to a $1B milestone.

FFH began its offshore career in China on June 28 and has now cumed $191.8M there after sticking another $9.3M this session and despite strong competition. The Jon Watts-directed movie was No. 1 for the 2nd time in a row in 54 markets this weekend and is tracking above both Captain Marvel (+10%) and Homecoming (+44%).

In IMAX, Far From Home added $4.1M to its international haul this frame. The $56.7M global cume makes it the 2nd best Sony release ever in the format, behind only Skyfall.

Italy had a great start for the webslinger with $6.1M at No. 1 and well over both comps. Throughout Western Europe, the hold was -42% for a regional cume of $91.3M. In Latin America, the drop was 44% for $66.5M. And, in Asia, the total is now $344.5M.

Those holds were led by Korea at $11.3M for a $49.7M cume. The remainder of the Top 5 markets to date behind China and Korea are the UK ($28.6M), Mexico ($24.1M) and Japan ($21.9M).

TOY STORY 4

Disney/Pixar Disney/Pixar’s Forky fourquel had a terrific start in Japan this session, posting $15.3M at No. 1 and becoming the best debut ever for a Disney Animation/Pixar title. In Hong Kong, the $4.6M bow was the best for any animated studio movie of all time. The full offshore weekend put $48.1M in the toy chest for an overseas cume of $424.7M and a global haul of $771.1M.

In already opened territories, Toy Story 4 dropped just -30% overall from last weekend. Latin America continues to amaze. The film is now the highest ever animated release in the region as well as the highest industry grossing film of all time in Argentina and the No. 2 highest grossing industry film ever in Mexico, behind only Avengers: Endgame.

Latin America as a region fell by just 26% to cume $170.1M so far. Notable holds were seen in Argentina (-3%), Chile (-11%), Brazil (-15%) and Mexico (-37%).

Europe dipped just 31% with good holds in Spain (-29%), France (-30%) and the UK (-33%). In the latter, TS4 is the No. 2 release of the year.

The Top 5 markets are Mexico ($66.1M), UK ($53.7M), China ($28.6M), Brazil ($26.4M) and Australia ($24.2M).

Germany is still to open, on August 15.

