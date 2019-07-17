EXCLUSIVE: Martin Starr, who can currently be seen in Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home as Peter Parker’s teacher Mr. Harrington, has inked with ICM Partners.

Starr started his career on the Judd Apatow cult series Freaks and Geeks as Bill Haverchuck opposite James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Busy Phillips, Jason Segal, and Seth Rogen, among others. His credits include Party Down, Superbad, Adventureland, This Is The End, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the sequel, Starr’s Harrington is trying to keep Parker’s student field European trip together as Mysterio wrecks havoc across the continent. The Sony release currently counts over $860M at the global box office.

Starr is currently shooting the last season of the multi-Emmy nominated HBO series Silicon Valley. Starr produced the 2018 independent feature Silver Lake.

He continues to be managed by Rise Entertainment and David Krintzman.