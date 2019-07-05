‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Powers Past $200M Offshore & $300M Global In First 7 Days

Refresh for latest…: As its trajectory continues to swing higher, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home has grossed $218.5M from the international box office through Thursday. Along with this week’s firecracker domestic debut, the global running total is now $310M, getting there in just seven days and as the film is on its way across $500M worldwide through Sunday.

The Jon Watts-directed sequel got going early in China, Japan and Hong Kong last weekend. As it enters the second frame, each of those remain in the Top 5 grossing hubs so far, while Korea, the UK, France, Russia, Germany, Mexico and Brazil, among others, have come into the web during the week.

Through Thursday, the Top 5 markets are China ($136.8M), Japan ($12.9M), Korea ($12M), the UK ($7.2M) and Hong Kong ($6.6M).

In the mid-week, South East Asia opened 46% ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming with Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand making $5.2M in their debuts. The cume across those markets is $9.2M through Thursday.

Taiwan notably debuted on Wednesday to $1.25M, 41% over Homecoming and scoring the second highest total for a standalone superhero. The cume through Thursday is $2.1M.

India opened to $1.8M which is the top launch day for a non-holiday Thursday and 33% ahead of Homecoming.

France’s Wednesday debut of $2.5M ($3.7M cume through Thursday) is 37% over Homecoming and Germany’s $1M Thursday ($1.7M cume including previews) is 27% ahead of the previous picture.

Russia launched to $2.8M, 30% ahead of SMH; the UAE topped it by 33% with $1.1M on opening day.

In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil snared the best July opening days ever with $3M (+30% on SMH) and $2.2M (+21%) respectively.

