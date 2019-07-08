‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Shatters Industry Records With $288M Promo Campaign

EXCLUSIVE: After posting a $185M 6-day opening record for both Sony and the Independence Day holiday stretch, Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s promotional media campaign also set an industry record with $288M in media value.

That number blows away the $200M+ promo campaign of Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and is 106% higher than the $140M+ promo partner media total on Spider-Man: Homecoming from 30 brands.

In total, Far From Home touts the largest multi-tiered promotional campaign ever compiled for a motion picture. It also breaks the studio record for number of on-package exposure reaching 2.1 billion with retailer activation at 1.7M locations.

The wide-ranging campaign promotional partners have activated their support via multiple channels, such as 40+custom TV spots, stunts, social, activations, and more. The program created a 360-lifestyle experience for fans to interact with the franchise, where Spider-Man can be seen on Papa John’s pizza boxes, flying in the safety video on United Airlines, on over 500M Dr Pepper cans and bottles, and inside Burger King meal boxes.

Related Story 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Snares $580M Global In First 10 Days, Nears $400M Offshore - International Box Office

“This campaign has drawn big promotional commitments with some of the world’s most iconic global brands,” said Josh Greenstein, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution. “The global team led by Jeffrey Godsick has assembled not only the biggest-ever campaign for Sony Pictures and Marvel, but for any motion picture. This is unprecedented reach with highly creative, event-level promo stunts.”

“There is an accessibility and cool factor that makes Spider-Man the greatest superhero in the world, and we embraced this by working with promotional partners to not only break records, but more importantly to create breakthrough creative executions,” said Godsick, EVP of Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships. “Each promotional partnership program delivers at least one publicity or marketing extension that gives fans a more immersive and interactive experience, or something never done before.”

Among those brands tubthumping Far From Home is returning Marvel partner Audi. They worked on Endgame with Disney displaying their Audi e-tron Sportback concept and Audi e-tron GT vehicles, while on Homecoming they showcased the Audi A8 luxury sedan. Similar to Sony’s Homecoming, Audi is both a promotional and product placement partner. Audi vehicle placement in Far From Home includes the all-new, electric Audi e-tron SUV and the all-new Audi A7 and Audi Q8. As part of the team-up with Far From Home, the German car manufacturer released the digital short “Science Fair,” which features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), who conspire to come up with a winning project and stumble upon the perfect scientific advancement, the Audi e-tron GT.

United

United Airlines had one of their aircrafts used during filming, the scene of course being where Peter and his classmates are flying to Europe. United employees and customers also appeared as extras in the film. In addition to making an an appearance in the airline’s safety video, Spider-Man is branded on a number of limited-edition amenity kits for travelers.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo snack brand Doritos has a Spidey footprint in more than than 35 markets across North America, Latin America, Egypt and Asia with a fully integrated global campaign that includes on-pack design, in-store displays, TV creative, unique digital content including an AR app and sweepstakes. Doritos released a “Spidey Sense Challenge” game in North America that allows fans to participate in an online game playing as Spider-Man running a series of web-shooter training courses in various cities from the sequel. In addition, “Incognito Doritos” are state-of-the-art, traditional looking Doritos bags that covertly transform into a full-size official replica suit from the movie.

Papa Johns

Papa John’s has a Far From Home XL pizza box featuring the web slinger hanging out in London. The company is the first to offer an augmented reality experience on a pizza box via a Snapchat Snapcode, providing a 360-degree view of several Euro landmarks Peter Parker and his friends visit on their trip.

Kelloggs

In support of the Jon Watts-directed sequel, Dr Pepper released its first new flavor in five years, Dr Pepper Dark Berry, with Spider-Man wrapped around cans. The national retail campaign also includes digital, social media, local out of home placements and radio support. The webslinger can also be found emblazoned on Kellogg products including Pop-Tarts Spidey Berry (which unlocks an interactive comic story when scanned), Eggo Mixed Berry Marvel web-shaped waffles, Cheez-It with engraved Spidey designs, Keebler Amazing Vanilla Cupcake Fudge Stripe cookies and Kellogg’s Spider-Man: Far From Home Fruit Snacks.

Synchrony Bank has been a Marvel Cinematic Universe partner across several pics including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2., Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame with its Save Like a Hero campaign, and they’re back for Far From Home.

NYC & Company has put together a list of Spidey-approved activities families can enjoy this summer in the city. The campaign will be promoted through out-of-home media in the five boroughs, Boston and Chicago, social media engagement and TV spots running in NYC taxicabs. Other travel-themed partners include travel booking website Kiwi.com which celebrates Spidey’s trip around Europe. Kiwi.com is leveraging their newest tool for multi-city travel, NOMAD, to create a Far From Home– themed travel with immersive, gamified landing page design, using the pic’s content. Over 8M customers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Czech Republic will be invited to customize their perfect trip in a slogan that’s “far from home.”

Baskin Robbins/Dunkin Donuts return after partnering with Sony on Homecoming with an extensive in-store campaign supported with ATL media in Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia across 1000 locations with themed menu items (Spidey-themed donuts!) and gift-with-purchase offers for customers. Other Spidey foodie friends include Oreo (on 73M packages of cookies), and Mars candies, specifically Skittles and M&Ms with the superhero on 72M packages in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

In Brazil Burger King will exclusively push Far From Home at 800 locations with a media campaign and such products as a themed kid’s menu combo, which will include one of four unique Spider-Man figurines and movie-themed menu boxes.

Over in Singapore, there’s a number of Spider-Man experiences at the Changi Airport. Their Changi’s Terminal 3 departures hall was transformed into key European cities featured in the sequel with famous landmark replicas. Photo ops, themed activity areas, giveaways and meet and greet with Spider-Man are some of the many stunts that visitors can revel in until the end of this month. Total exposure: 15M visitors coming through the airport.

In China, Tencent has a digital campaign across all online channels with an estimated reached of — 861M. Through yesterday, Far From Home in China has racked up more than $166M.

Other promotional partners around the world include: Telecom Italia Mobile, Bonafont water (in Mexico), Google, Tampico, RealMe, KFC, EuroRepar, Pure Gyms, Pepsico, 7-Eleven, Whirlpool, Vital Waters, Danone, Phillips, Optus, Western Union, Perfetti Van Melle, and Genius Smart Watch. There’s also the Pan-European shopping mall Klepierre with Far From Home experiences at their France, Spain and Italy locations.