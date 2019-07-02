‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Zips To $120M In China Through Tuesday, Swings Past ‘Homecoming’

Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is continuing its rollout at the international box office this week after bowing to $111 million in its early three-day China, Japan and Hong Kong opening. With Tuesday’s estimates out of the Middle Kingdom, the Tom Holland-starrer has now surpassed the lifetime of Spider-Man: Homecoming in the market. The total there is $120M.

China‘s Monday was $12.4M with today’s estimate at $9.6M. FFH is currently running 24% ahead of Captain Marvel in the market; the stand-alone MCU pic acted as the other side of the bookend of Avengers: Endgame. The Middle Kingdom weekend play for Spider-Man was powerful, with the No. 4 all-time superhero bow and Sony’s second best debut ever. Social scores are strong and the coming weekend sees little in the way of competition with local movie The Eight Hundred off the release schedule. FFH is looking at a final above $190M there.

Elsewhere, Korea started previews Monday night and with Tuesday’s full-day estimates included is now at $5.2M in the No. 1 position. This is the fourth best superhero debut day ever, behind Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Sony’s Venom. The current tracking has it 40% over Homecoming in the market and 52% over Captain Marvel.

Australia opened Monday, snaring $2M, and has a running cume of $3.55M. Despite the non-traditional Monday bow, it is Sony Pictures’ biggest launch day there ever.

Along with the Korea start today, the UK also opened and we will have figures tomorrow. There were no UK previews. Other markets going today include Denmark and Singapore. France launches tomorrow (Wednesday) with all markets spinning into the web through Friday (save Italy, which goes July 10).