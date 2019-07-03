WEDNESDAY MIDDAY UPDATE: After posting a record Tuesday opening day of $39.3M, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is looking at a second day of $26M, and possibly even higher if the fanboys continue to come out tonight. That brings the Jon Watts’ directed sequel’s two-day tally to $65.3M. International per Nancy is at $150M through yesterday, a bulk of that from China; that’s $215.3M so far. Rivals are seeing a 6-day of $150M by Sunday, $500M Worldwide. At 4,634 theaters, Far From Home is the widest July release ever, and the second widest release ever after Avengers: Endgame which opened at 4,662. Yesterday, Far From Home repped more than 60% of Tuesday’s Fandango presales.

Far From Home we hear is cheaper than Spider-Man: Homecoming with a production cost between $160M-$165M before global P&A. Homecoming cost $175M and churned a profit after all ancillaries of $200.1M. Why is Far From Home cheaper? Our finance sources say one factor is because Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. isn’t starring in the film.

As we reported earlier, Screen Engine/ComScore PostTrak exits are fantastic with 4 1/2 stars last night for general audiences (who made up 68% of the crowd), 5 stars for parents and 4 1/2 stars for kids under 12 (combined 32% of the crowd). That’s a great 76% definite recommend. Far From Home drew a crowd that was 63% male, with under 25 dominating at 56%. In overall audiences, Far From Home pulled in 37% men under 25, 31% men over 25, 20% females under 25 and 18% females over 25. PostTrak polls throughout a pic’s two-week run.

A24’s Midsommar is looking at a $3.7M opening day, including those $1.1M Tuesday night previews, on its way to a $13.8M 5-day. The Ari Aster film will be booked at 2,707 theaters by Friday. Pic cost under $10M we understand and A24 sold off foreign. P&A has largely been a social and digital push. Critics love it more than audiences at 81% Certified fresh. Exits last night were 3 stars, and a 50% definite recommend. Males over 25 at 42% were the majority, followed by females over 25 (23%), males under 25 (21% — they liked the Ari Aster-directed pic the most at 78%) and females under 25 at 14%. The 18-34 demographic repped 74% of the audience. Midsommar is Aster’s second feature as director after last summer’s Hereditary which opened to $13.5M and finaled at $44M domestic. Midsommar follows a boyfriend who holds off breaking up with his girlfriend after a tragic incident occurs in her life. This emotional build-up happens to be occurring as both are headed to a crazy 9-day festival with their friends, which only happens every 90 years, a Swedish-puritan type celebration of love and glee — then everything goes bananas.