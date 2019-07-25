Arachnomania: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Traveling Past $1B Worldwide Box Office Today

EXCLUSIVE: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing past the $1B mark at the global box office today. The Jon Watts-directed sequel is now the only Spider-Man movie to hit the coveted milestone. As we reported Sunday, it had already become the biggest of the franchise worldwide.

The estimated cume through Thursday is $1.005B worldwide with $333M from domestic and $672M at the international box office.

The Jon Watts-directed sequel that picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, is Sony’s second-highest global grosser of all time, coming in ahead of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle ($963M) and just below Skyfall ($1.109B), which it may very well pass.

Well-reviewed, sporting an Endgame halo and swinging in after a series of underperformers when it bowed in early July, FFH’s top offshore market is China where it crossed $200M last weekend. The cume there is now $204M.

Rounding out the Top 5 overseas hubs are Korea ($56M), the UK ($36M), Mexico ($30M) and Japan ($26M); all are estimates through today.

The Tom Holland-starrer began its international run in China, Japan and Hong Kong on June 28. At the time, it stuck an early $111M at the international box office.

The next week, rollout began domestically and most of the rest of overseas. In North America, where Sony had strategically moved Far From Home from its July 5 opening to July 2 in order to gain some power heading into Independence Day, the 6-day bow was a record $185M.

Internationally that week, FFH shattered Sony’s all-time opening records in 35 markets including Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, India, Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Through its first 10 days, the movie had grossed $580M

Then on July 14, FFH bested 2007’s Spider-Man 3 to become the top overseas grosser of the franchise.

Domestically, it will next catch Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334.2M) and Spider-Man 3 ($336.5M) to become the 3rd biggest webslinger movie in North America behind Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man and his 2004 Spider-Man 2.

Elsewhere, media reports that FFH hitting the $1B milestone would see film rights to the character revert to Marvel are entirely false, Deadline has confirmed.