‘Crawl’ Chomps $1M In Thursday Night Previews

Paramount’s alligator-Florida hurricane thriller Crawl is off to a solid start with $1M off 7PM previews last night. Industry tracking has the Alexandre Aja-directed movie in the $10M-$12M in the shadow of Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s second weekend which is expected to be in the low $40Ms, down in the low 50%-tile. Exhibitors we hear really enjoyed Crawl, and if there’s a pic that could over-index this weekend, that’s the one. Crawl will be booked at around 3,000 theaters. We hear that Paramount kept this Sam Raimi-produced R-rated pic at a very responsible $13.5M before P&A.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes currently give Crawl an 88% fresh score, which is great for a genre movie. Box office comparisons off of last night’s previews include Screen Gems’ Slender Man ($1M Thursday, $11.3M opening), and 2016’s The Shallows ($1.3M Thursday, $16.8M opening).

Spider-Man: Homecoming two Julys ago posted a $44.2M second weekend, -62% from its $117M opening. Through 10-days, the Jon Watts Marvel movie counts $229.2M with $8.9M yesterday, -3% from Wednesday.

Disney/Fox

Disney has Fox’s action-comedy Stuber starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani. The pic is expected to file in the $7M-$10M range and is not expected to change the fate of comedies at the box office. Critics don’t find the movie funny at 45% Rotten. The Michael Dowse-directed movie follows an Uber driver whose car is commanded by a detective for a crazy night. Previews were held last night starting at 7PM, we’ll have those figures soon. Pic will be in play at 3,050 theaters.

