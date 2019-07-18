Click to Skip Ad
Spectrum To Launch All 164 Episodes Of Original ‘Mad About You’ For Free On-Demand

Mad About You
NBC

Ahead of its reboot of long-running comedy Mad About You, Spectrum is launching all 164 episodes of the original series next month.

Charter Communications’ content platform will run the original series starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt for free on-demand starting August 1.

The broadcaster has struck a deal for the rights with Sony Pictures Television, which produced series. Over seven seasons, ending in 1999, Reiser and Hunt played Paul and Jamie Buchman, a married couple in New York City who mine the gentle humor in domesticity and life’s everyday situations.

This comes ahead of the launch of the reboot in late 2019. In March, Spectrum Originals picked up the half-hour comedy Mad About You as a limited series with showrunner Peter Tolan. The new installment is to be set 20 years after the original series’ seven-season run ended on NBC. It will center on empty-nesters Paul and Jamie as they navigate their marriage; the trials of middle age’ and their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel.

Hunt will direct the first episode of the revival, with Danny Jacobson, who co-created the original series with Reiser, serving as an executive consultant.

