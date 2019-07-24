Sony Pictures Animation Ups Karen Rupert Toliver To Executive VP Of Creative

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Rupert Toliver is continuing her tenure at Sony Pictures Animation. The longtime animation executive has been promoted from senior vice president of creative development, the position she started in when she joined the company in 2017, to executive vice president of creative.

In her new role, Toliver will oversee creative supervision of a number of upcoming features for the studio and is also in charge of recruiting key storytelling talent. She’s also responsible for discovering and acquiring new creative material and intellectual property aligned with Sony Animation’s vision including original concepts, books, comics, video games, shorts, websites, and toys.

“Karen is an outstanding and deeply experienced executive with a unique ability to bring out the best in our storytellers, said Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation. “At Sony Animation, we are a community designed to support filmmakers bringing big, bold films to the world, and we are thrilled to have Karen as a leader in this quest.”

Toliver started her entertainment career as an assistant at Walt Disney Pictures working on the classic Mighty Ducks franchise before transitioning to a production executive at the Walt Disney Animation Studios where she worked on films like Brother Bear, Chicken Little, and Meet the Robinsons.

Just prior to Sony, Toliver spent 10 years at Fox Animation where she focused on the development and production of animated projects such as the Rio franchise and the last three films in the Ice Age series. She also spearheaded the John Cena-led film Ferdinand which was nominated for a Best Animated Feature Oscar.