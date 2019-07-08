Sony Taps Trailer Park & Open Road Veteran Dana Flowers As Creative Advertising EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Global Marketing Co-President Andre Caraco and Tri-Star/Screen Gems Co-Head of Marketing Joe Whitmore announced this afternoon that Trailer Park and Open Road vet Dana Flowers is joining the motion picture group marketing team as EVP, Creative Advertising.

Flowers has worked on many award-winning campaigns in the theatrical, home entertainment and Broadway space. At Sony, Flowers will oversee the studio’s movie campaigns including trailers, media spots as well as in-theater and outdoor advertising.

Below is Caraco and Whitmore’s email to staff:

Sony

From: Message from Joe Whitmore and Andre Caraco

Sent: Monday, July 8, 2019

Subject: Welcome Dana Flowers

We are pleased to announce that Dana Flowers joins our MPG marketing team today as executive vice president, creative advertising. Working closely with other creative leads across all labels, she will oversee motion picture advertising campaigns including theatrical trailers; TV, digital, and radio spots; and in-theater and outdoor print advertising.

Dana is a strategic creative executive with 17+ years of experience in the development, launch and management of several award-winning campaigns in theatrical, theatrical home entertainment and Broadway productions. Most recently, Dana was the executive creative director for theatrical and home entertainment at Trailer Park. Before that, she served as president, home entertainment at Open Road.

Please join us in welcoming Dana to the team.

Joe and Andre