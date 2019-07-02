Andre Caraco & Paul Noble Named Sony Global Marketing Co-Presidents; Mari Gastineau Upped To EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Over the last year Sony has been globalizing the studio’s marketing department in how they approach, position and promote their tentpoles. As such, Deadline learned today that industry vets Andre Caraco and Paul Noble have been named Sony Co-Presidents of Global Marketing. In addition, Mari Gastineau is being promoted to EVP, Global Marketing and will support Caraco and Noble on daily marketing ops.

The studio has a hot film on their hands today with the opening of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. The pic was already on fire this weekend with a near $111M gross from China, Hong Kong and Japan. In an age when reviving beloved franchises at the box office is key for new generations and growing overseas markets, Sony has accomplished that feat three times with Spider-Man, twice with Jumanji (the Dec. 13 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level dropped a trailer yesterday) and reinvigorated MGM’s near 60-year old 007 franchise with Daniel Craig; Skyfall being the highest-grossing pic in the series with $1.1 billion.

Caraco cut his teeth at Sony and for more than 13 years held leadership positions on the lot between publicity and marketing working on all the big Sony franchises and Oscar contenders. Noble has more than two decades as a senior creative executive in the industry overseeing foreign campaigns for pics like Furious 7, Despicable Me 2, and Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds as well as Sony hits like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Venom and Peter Rabbit. In regards to the expansion of Sony’s own Marvel canon, Venom was a fantastic shot in the arm, not just stateside where it posted a record October opening of $80.2M, but around the world where it amassed $855M.

Here is the email to Sony staff from Sony Pictures President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Josh Greenstein:

Team:

I am pleased to announce that Andre Caraco and Paul Noble have been named Co-Presidents of Global Marketing.

As you all know, taking a more global approach to our marketing efforts has been a top priority for some time now, and we wanted Andre and Paul’s titles to more accurately reflect the increasingly collaborative and global scope of their work and oversight. Andre and Paul will now partner on all marketing efforts to ensure our campaigns are aligned with our global moviegoing audience.

Andre has been with the studio since he began his career, eventually going on to lead the studio’s national publicity team from 2006 to 2016. Since then, he’s served as Co-President of Domestic Marketing. Andre has overseen campaigns for some of SPE’s most successful films and franchises, including Spider-Man, Jumanji, Venom, The DaVinci Code, James Bond, as well as Academy Award winning films such as The Social Network, Zero Dark Thirty and, most recently, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. His deep experience, knowledge, and talent relationships make him a highly effective leader to our team.

Paul has over 20 years of wide-ranging experience in the industry as a senior creative. He joined Sony Pictures in 2015 from the agency side in London, where he’d overseen international creative campaigns for films including Fast & Furious 7, Despicable Me 2, Love Actually, and Inglourious Basterds. During his time at Sony Pictures, he has driven and made invaluable contributions to campaigns for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Venom, Peter Rabbit and others.

We have a deep well of talent in our marketing department, and as we further our globally-oriented teams to better support how we market movies around the world today, we are pleased to announce the following updates:

Mari Gastineau has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Marketing . She will support Andre and Paul on all day-to-day marketing operations. These efforts will include coordinating all aspects of departmental needs and partnering with creative teams to reinforce connective tissue and tonal consistency throughout our global film campaigns.



We are merging our domestic and international creative advertising department into four global film-specific pods. These pods will be led by Nick Weiss, Erik Counter, Alyson Jones, and David Fruchbom who will leverage the strength of our talented team.



These well-deserved appointments will give us a significant advantage as we continue to evolve our strategic efforts.

Josh