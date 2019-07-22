‘The Chi’ Actor Sonja Sohn Arrested In North Carolina On Drug Possession Charges

Sonja Sohn, who co-stars on Showtime’s original series The Chi, was arrested over the weekend in North Carolina on multiple charges including felony cocaine possession. She has a court date scheduled for Tuesday.

According to local reports, Sohn was pulled over by Dare County sheriffs deputies around midnight ET in Manteo, NC, where during the stop a K-9 sniffed out drug paraphernalia.

Sohn, whose acting credits include HBO’s The Wire, was also booked for two misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for driving with an expired registration and a revoked license. She posted $1,500 bail and was released early Sunday morning, according to WAVY-TV

Showtime in April handed a Season 3 renewal to its Lena Waithe-created drama, news that came just weeks after the series’ sophomore-season debut. Sohn played Laverne Johnson, the mother of Jason Mitchell’s Brandon, on the first two seasons.

Mitchell was dropped from the series in May over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Showtime declined comment Monday. Season 3 of The Chi has not yet begun production.

Sohn’s TV credits also include arcs on Shut Eye and Luke Cage as well as The Good Wife, Brothers and Sisters, Cold Case, Body of Proof and Burn Notice, and movies including Shaft and Bringing Out the Dead. She also directed and exec produced the documentary Baltimore Rising.