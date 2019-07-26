Sofia Carson To Topline Netflix Family Dance Film ‘Feel The Beat’

Sofia Carson, who stars in Disney Channel’s Descendants movies and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars spinoff PLL: The Perfectionists, is set to star in Feel the Beat, a Netflix dance film being directed by Elissa Down.

The ensemble family pic also will star Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars), Lidya Jewett (Good Girls), Eva Hauge, Johanna Colón (Troupe Zero), Sadie Lapidus, Shiloh Nelson (Tomorrowland), Shaylee Mansfield, Justin Allan, Kai Zen, Carina Battrick, Brandon Kyle Goodman (Plus One), Ken Pak, Dennis Andres and Amy Stewart.

Susan Cartsonis is producing for Resonate Entertainment. Emmy-winning choreographer and former So You Think You Can Dance judge Mia Michaels is choreographing the pic.

Written by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku, the plot follows April (Carson), who, after failing to find success on Broadway, returns to her small hometown and reluctantly is recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.

Filming is underway in Toronto. Executive producers are Brent Emery and Suzanne Farwell for Resonate and Aaron Barnett.

Carson soon will be seen reprising her role as Evie, daughter of the Evil Queen from Snow White, in Descendants 3, which will premiere in August. She’s repped by WME.