Social Media Influencer Ray Diaz Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Social media star Ray Diaz is being held on $500,000 bail at a Los Angeles Police Department facility after he was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault.

LAPD detectives took Diaz into custody at 5 a.m. in San Diego, with assistance from San Diego police, Los Angeles police announced Friday night on Twitter.

“After a thorough investigation, LAPD detectives from the elite Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section arrested 33 yr old social media personality “Ray Diaz” for sexual assault in San Diego, CA, with the assistance of San Diego PD,” police said.

According to Los Angeles County inmate booking records, Diaz — real name Raymundo Diaz — was turned over to the LAPD jail division at 9:20 p.m. As of Saturday afternoon, he remained in custody.

Diaz is a self-described entrepreneur, content creator and actor, with more than 3 million followers on Instagram, and 304,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. His acting credits include the Hulu series East Lost High, and the George Lopez comedy, Lopez, according to his IMDb page.

Police began investigating Diaz after a clip that detailed alleged abuse of an underage girl was uploaded to social media on July 5.

According to Buzzfeednews, the clip was “posted to 17-year-old Angelica Salek’s Instagram account featuring a man alleged to be Diaz.” While the clip was deleted, it was shared across social media, prompting calls for police action.

The alleged victim later said in an interview with “DramaAlert” YouTube channel host Daniel “Keemstar” Keem that she had been dating Diaz for about a year. She alleged she was emotionally and physically abused by the social media star. Diaz was also interviewed by “DramaAlert” and claimed the July 5 video depicted an acting exercise and not an actual assault.