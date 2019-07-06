SoCal Earthquake: Disneyland And Magic Mountain Back To Normal, Experts Warn Get Prepared

The day after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Ridgecrest, California, life is returning to normal, although scientists say Southern Californians need to prepare because there’s a chance of another big temblor.

In a news conference Saturday, officials said there were no reports of building collapses after Friday night’s quake, and no lives were lost.

“No known fatalities at this time,” said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt. “We’re prepared and ready to go.”

The quake in Ridgecrest — about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles — struck at 8:19 p.m. It left roads cracked, buildings burned, and caused damage to water and gas lines. The temblor came a day after a 6.4-quake hit the same area of the Mojave Desert.

After Friday’s quake, Disneyland in Anaheim reopened rides on Saturday, the park told the media, while Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia welcomed visitors back Friday night.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain has resumed normal operation,” the park announced on its Twitter feed about an hour after the quake.

Bottles litter the floor of Eastridge Market in Ridgecrest, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, seismologists say residents need to get prepared because another big quake is likely.

Scientists with the California Institute of Technology told reporters that after the back-to-back temblors, the odds of another earthquake of magnitude 7 or higher in the next week are now nearly 11%, according to preliminary estimates.

“There’s about a 1 in 10 chance that we could have another 7 in this sequence,” said Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones.

The U.S. Geological Survey added in a statement Saturday: “The chance of an earthquake of magnitude 6 or higher is 27%, and it is most likely that as few as zero or as many as two such earthquakes may occur.”

The Los Angeles County government says there are several things residents can do to get prepared, including putting together an emergency kit and securing televisions, monitors and bookcases in homes and businesses. For more information click here.